Alabama state Rep. Ed Henry (R) lashed out at Roy Moore’s accusers and Republicans who said the U.S. Senate candidate should back out of the special election in an interview with the Cullman Times.

He said he believes “legal action should be considered against Moore’s accusers, finding their story unbelievable.”

Said Henry: “If they believe this man is predatory, they are guilty of allowing him to exist for 40 years. I think someone should prosecute and go after them. You can’t be a victim 40 years later, in my opinion.”