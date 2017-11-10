Deadlocked In Alabama

A new Opinion-Savvy poll in Alabama finds Roy Moore (R) and Doug Jones (D) in a dead heat for U.S. Senate, 46% to 46%.

“Beyond the horse race between the two declared candidates, voters were also asked about the allegations that broke in the Washington Post yesterday, and if Moore should withdraw from the race over them. An overwhelming share of those surveyed- 82.2%- were aware of the allegations. A majority of voters — 54% — do not think Moore should withdraw at this time. Among Republicans, that percentage soars to 72.9%.”