Moore Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore told Sean Hannity that a story about alleged sexual misconduct was “completely manufactured.”

Moore also claimed that his campaign has evidence of “collusion” related to the allegations, but isn’t ready to release details to the public. He also suggested that, “I’m sure in the next four weeks they’re gonna come out with another article.”

He explained that he “dated a lot of young ladies” but he doesn’t “remember dating any girl without the permission of her mother.”