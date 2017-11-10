White House Braces for Another Staff Shakeup

“The White House is bracing for another staff shakeup upon President Trump’s return from Asia, with senior-level staff moves that could further consolidate chief of staff John Kelly’s power in the West Wing,” Politico reports.

“Deputy chief of staff Rick Dearborn — a former top Jeff Sessions Senate aide who played a central role during the presidential transition — is expected to be reassigned to the Commerce Department or another federal agency… Kelly is also preparing to replace his deputy Kirstjen Nielsen, who is awaiting confirmation to fill Kelly’s old job as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.”