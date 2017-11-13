Alabama GOP Chair Warns Against Write-In Candidates

Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan told the Alabama Political Reporter “that she has not even heard of any GOP elected official or candidate that is even considering running as a write-in candidate against U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore (R), and Lathan warned GOP officials and candidates not to endorse Doug Jones (D) or a write-in campaign.”

Said Latham: “It would be a serious error for any current elected GOP official or candidate to publicly endorse another party’s candidate, an independent, a third party or a write in candidate in a general election as well. I have heard of no GOP elected official or candidate that is even considering this option.”

