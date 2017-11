Biden Not Sure About Running In 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden “says he’s uncertain about a run for president in 2020, but he indicates he’s looking for fresh blood to lead the Democratic Party,” the AP reports.

Said Biden: “I’m just not sure it’s the appropriate thing for me to do.”

He added: “We gotta turn this ship around… I’d much prefer to be helping someone turn it around than being the guy trying to turn it around.”