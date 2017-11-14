Sessions Not Interested In Returning to Senate

Attorney general Jeff Sessions “has told political allies in Alabama that he is not considering running for his old Senate seat as a write-in candidate in next month’s special election,” the Weekly Standard reports.

“That’s according to a spokeswoman for Sessions at the Department of Justice, Sarah Isgur Flores, who also tells me that Sessions is telling Alabama Republicans he is not considering being appointed to the seat if Roy Moore wins and is either not seated by or is expelled from the Senate.”