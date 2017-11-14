Top New York Fundraiser Quits Over Tax Bill

“Steve Louro, a Republican donor who hosted an event for Donald Trump at his Long Island home last year, abruptly quit his post as regional finance chairman for the state’s Republican Party over objections to the Republican-led tax bill advancing through Congress,” the New York Times reports.

Said Louro: “The bill that’s going to get passed is not going to take care of the American people. It’s a disgrace.”

He added: “The Republican Party took control of the government against all odds, and the bottom line is they fucked it up. It’s a disgrace. It’s going to hurt a lot of middle-class Republicans.”