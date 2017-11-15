Bannon Sticks with Roy Moore

Jonathan Swan: “There is ‘zero chance’ Steve Bannon will back down from his support of Roy Moore, according to one source close to Bannon. A second source says Bannon believes Moore’s denials which is why he’s sticking with him.”

“Bannon has been out of the country and silent on the Moore situation as it spun out of control and other Republicans called for him to drop out of the race. Bannon’s response, to triple-down on his support, will intensify his war with Republicans. As the source close to Bannon put it, Mitch McConnell should quit the Senate before Moore.”