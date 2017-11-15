Two More Women Say Moore Made Unwanted Overtures

Two addition women told the Washington Post of unwanted sexual advances made by Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore (R) when they were teenagers and he was in his thirties.

“In all, The Post spoke to a dozen people who worked at the mall or hung out there as teenagers during the late ’70s and early ’80s and recall Moore as a frequent presence — a well-dressed man walking around alone, leaning on counters, spending enough time in the stores, especially on weekend nights, that some of the young women who worked there said they became uncomfortable.”