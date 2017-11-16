Mueller Issued Subpoena for Trump Campaign

“Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team in mid-October issued a subpoena to President Trump’s campaign requesting Russia-related documents from more than a dozen top officials,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

“The subpoena, which requested documents and emails from the listed campaign officials that reference a set of Russia-related keywords, marked Mr. Mueller’s first official order for information from the campaign…The subpoena didn’t compel any officials to testify before Mr. Mueller’s grand jury.”

“The subpoena caught the campaign by surprise, the person said. The campaign had previously been voluntarily complying with the special counsel’s requests for information, and had been sharing with Mr. Mueller’s team the documents it provided to congressional committees as part of their probes of Russian interference into the 2016 presidential election.”