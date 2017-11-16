Trump Voters Have Buyer’s Remorse In Focus Group

“Republican women who voted for President Trump in North Carolina said during a focus group Wednesday night that they are embarrassed by and exasperated with him,” James Hohmann reports.

“Only one of the 12 participants emerged as an unapologetic defender of the president.”

“The focus group really underscored the extent to which the deep unease that propelled Trump’s victory a year ago has only gotten worse. Asked for one word to describe the state of America today, the answers were chaotic, tornado, backward, troubled, disrupted, fearful, anxious and embarrassing.”