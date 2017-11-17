Upton Drops Senate Bid In Michigan

Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI) is running for re-election in 2018, and will drop his plans to run for Senate, the Washington Examiner reports.

“The surprise move is a boost for House Republicans, who have endured a string of retirements as many fear being swept out of office next year in a midterm wave, and some feel alienated in a party that is tilting toward President Trump’s populism. Upton’s decision stems a tide of recent bad news for the party, especially after an off-year wipeout in suburban strongholds from Virginia to New York signaled trouble ahead.”