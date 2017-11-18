Gene Simmons on Power

Out this week: On Power: My Journey Through the Corridors of Power and How You Can Get More Power by Gene Simmons.

New Yorker: “Simmons’s thesis, if that’s not too decorous a word, is that power is an amoral tool, no matter how much of it you have. It’s the wrong argument for any moment, but it’s especially perverse in this one, when so many powerful men, including Simmons, have been revealed as venal megalomaniacs. He promises a Machiavellian treatise ‘on the dynamics of power in every realm of life,’ but he ignores any evidence of said power’s corruptibility. Instead, he tells us, like a hard-nosed vice-principal, to work endlessly, to crush the lazy, and to celebrate our lust for cold, hard cash.”