Conway Will Work In White House

President-elect Donald Trump has named Kellyanne Conway, his former campaign manager, as counselor to the president in the incoming administration, CNN reports.

New York Times: “Mr. Trump had wanted Ms. Conway to have a spokeswoman role in the administration. She declined that role and publicly discussed working with an outside political group backing the president, even as she held out for a West Wing position that would have a title on par with those of Reince Priebus and Stephen Bannon, the chief strategist.”