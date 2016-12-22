Financial Vetting Goes Slowly for Trump Cabinet Picks

“Moving some of President-elect Donald Trump’s highest-profile cabinet nominees — with their millions in assets and complex business arrangements — through an arduous financial disclosure examination has been unusually slow and may threaten the quick start for the administration promised by the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell,” the New York Times reports.

“Senate Democrats are concerned that their Republican colleagues will permit confirmations to proceed without the ethics safeguards that have been in place for decades. If that happens, Democrats will almost certainly move to delay swift confirmations.”