How Analytics Failed Clinton

Charlie Cook: “The reliance, or perhaps over-reliance on analytics, may be one of the factors contributing to Clinton’s surprise defeat. The Clinton team was so confident in its analytical models that it opted not to conduct tracking polls in a number of states during the last month of campaign. As a consequence, deteriorating support in states like Michigan and Wisconsin fell below the radar screen, slippage that that traditional tracking polls would have certainly caught.”
“According to Kantar Media/CMAG data, the Clinton campaign did not go on the air with television ads in Wisconsin until the weeks of October 25 and November 1, spending in the end just $2.6 million. Super-PACs backing Clinton’s didn’t air ads in Wisconsin until the last week of the campaign. In Michigan, aside for a tiny $16,000 buy by the campaign and a party committee the week of October 25, the Clinton campaign and its allied groups didn’t conduct a concerted advertising effort until a week before the election.”
“In fact the Clinton campaign spent more money on television advertising in Arizona, Georgia and the Omaha markets than in Michigan and Wisconsin combined.”