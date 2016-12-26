Wealth of Trump Cabinet Could Slow Confirmation Process

“The concentration of wealth among president-elect Donald Trump’s nominees is setting up an arduous and expensive Senate confirmation process that could slow implementation of the White House agenda,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

“The Republican has so far appointed five billionaires and half a dozen multimillionaires to serve in his administration. To win confirmation, they will be required to disclose their financial holdings and divest themselves of any assets that could present a potential conflict of interest with their new posts.”