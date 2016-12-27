‘Washington Post’ Expands In the New Year

“Twenty-sixteen was the year The Washington Post came of age — again. In its audience growth, in the ambitiousness of its journalism, in its impact on the American conversation, the Post became the U.S.’s fourth national newspaper company, joining The New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and USA Today,” according to Politico.

“Now, come 2017, the Post seems to be doing something unique in daily journalism: It is adding journalists early in the year.”

Howard Wolfson: The media blew overall in 2016, but there were noteworthy exceptions, and here they are.