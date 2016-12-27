Lin-Manuel Miranda Promises to Keep Fighting

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda told the Daily Beast that “we’re going to have to fight” for what we believe in during Donald Trump’s presidency.

Said Miranda: “You don’t want to go backwards when it comes to our LGBT brothers and sisters; you don’t want to go backwards when it comes to the disenfranchisement of voters of color. We have to keep fighting for the things we believe in, and it just made that very clear: I know who I am, and I know what I’m going to fight for in the years to come. That felt like the tonic of it.”