Imprisoned former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich (D) is seeking a presidential commutation of his 14-year sentence on a corruption conviction, the Chicago Tribune reports.

“The Chicago Democrat was sentenced in 2011 following his conviction for trying to exchange an appointment to President Barack Obama’s former U.S. Senate seat for campaign cash. An appeals court last year struck down five of his 18 convictions and ordered a new sentencing, but a judge this year upheld the 14-year term.”