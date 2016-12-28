Lawmaker Who Said Colleagues Lacked Morals Arrested

South Carolina Rep. Chris Corley (R), who rebuked his colleagues in a Christmas card for lacking morals when they took down the Confederate flag, is accused of beating his wife and pointing a gun at her, the AP reports.

Officers charged Corley “with a pair of felonies that could send him to prison for up to 15 years after he attacked his wife during an argument over infidelity… The couple’s young children were in the home, and the wife took the family to her mother’s house across the street after Corley threatened to kill her, pointed a gun at her, then said he would kill himself.”