Reid Says 2020 Field Looks Like an ‘Old Folks Home’

Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV) told New York magazine that the likely 2020 class of Democratic presidential candidates is starting to resemble “an old-folks’ home.”

Said Reid: “We’ve got Warren; she’ll be 71. Biden will be 78. Bernie will be 79.”

