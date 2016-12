President-elect Donald Trump distanced himself “from the Obama administration’s plans to punish Russia for its alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election,” the Washington Post reports.

Said Trump: “I think we ought to get on with our lives. I think that computers have complicated lives very greatly. The whole age of the computer has made it where nobody knows exactly what’s going on. We have speed, we have a lot of other things, but I’m not sure we have the kind of security we need.”