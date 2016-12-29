Expectations Could Trip Up Trump

Charlie Cook: “In short, at least a sizeable number of Americans are quite hopeful that things will get better over the next year, at least in part because of Trump’s election. It also might be worth noting that the surveys showed that much of the optimism was among older Americans. With the stock market running pretty much at record highs since November, and older Americans generally more invested in the stock market than younger people, this optimism may be related to or caused by the market’s performance.”
“But it’s not quite clear which is the cart and which is the horse. Are people feeling better because the stock market is doing well, or is the stock market doing well because people are feeling better, or maybe both?”