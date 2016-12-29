South Bend Mayor May Run for DNC Chief

Politico: “Pete Buttigieg, the mayor here who national Democrats often mention on the shortlist of rising stars in the party, said he is nearing a decision about whether to run for DNC chair and would step down as mayor if he were to win the job.”

“If Buttigieg does decide to jump into the race, he would be joining Rep. Keith Ellison, New Hampshire Democratic Party chairman Ray Buckley, South Carolina Democratic Party chairman Jaime Harrison, Labor Secretary Tom Perez and Idaho Democratic Party executive director Sally Boynton Brown in the field.”