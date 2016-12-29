Jesse Jackson Jr. Divorcing

Former Chicago Ald. Sandi Jackson, who is seeking a divorce from ex-Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr., “said in court filings this week that he has income of at least $10,250 a month while she is out of work and has been borrowing from friends and selling her belongings to stay afloat,” the Chicago Tribune reports.

“Sandi Jackson filed for divorce in Washington, while her husband filed in Cook County. The former Democratic lawmakers pleaded guilty to felonies in 2013 and later completed staggered terms in federal prison.”