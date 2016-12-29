Trump Was a Boon to Cable News

“Presidential politics was stranger than fiction in 2016 and that made it a good year to be in the cable news business. All three major cable news networks had their largest audiences ever, thanks to the drawing power of the nonstop surprises of the 2016 White House campaign that culminated with the election of Donald Trump,” the Los Angeles Times reports.

“Year-end numbers from Nielsen showed that the 21st Century Fox-owned Fox News Channel was the most-watched network in all of cable with an average of 2.43 million viewers in prime time, up 36% over last year. Only the four major broadcast networks had a larger audience.”