Ex-Lawmaker Blasts Clinton for Being Too Insular

Former Rep. George Miller (D-CA) chastised the strategy of Hillary Clinton’s campaign, which he called an “insular group of people who were smoking one another’s exhaust,” the East Bay Times reports.

Said Miller: “We didn’t go to Wisconsin at the end of the campaign because they’re always with us? Michigan, where you saved the automobile industry and tens of thousands of jobs and you never went to tell them about it?”

He added: “You never get to that point in my mind in politics. You have to renew those contacts and relationships and that trust all the time.”