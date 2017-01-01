Gingrich Worries Trump Team Won’t Be Tough Enough

Newt Gingrich told ABC News that his greatest worry is that President-elect Donald Trump and his team will “lose their nerve” once in office.

Said Gingrich: “Look, they’re going to arrive in Washington, and for them to be successful they have to stake out positions that DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile will not like and the left will hate. I’m worried that when they realize how big the problem is, that they decide that they’re just going to do the best they can and give in.”

He added: “You’re going to have the government employees going crazy about civil service reform. You’re going to have the teachers union going crazy over school choice. And these are pretty nonnegotiable. I mean, if you’re serious about school choice, there is no agreement with the teachers union.”