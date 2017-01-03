Bill and Hillary Clinton Will Attend Inauguration

“Bill and Hillary Clinton have decided to attend the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States,” New York Magazine reports.

Politico: “The news comes as former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura also announced Tuesday that they will be attending the inauguration. Both former presidents, who are offered tickets to all inaugurations, had put off the decision about whether attend until the new year. Neither supported Trump’s election.”

“Watching a rival sworn in from up close has happened several times in American politics, including when outgoing vice presidents Richard Nixon in 1961 and Al Gore in 2001 watched from the risers as the men who had beaten them for the presidency raised their hands for the oath of office.”