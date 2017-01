A real estate broker tells the Washingtonian that Ivanka Trump bought a $5.5 million house in Washington, D.C.

The broker “would not disclose the house’s location, citing contractual obligations to his client not to share that information. However, multiple real-estate sources say Trump and husband Jared Kushner will move into 2449 Tracy Pl, NW, in Kalorama. That will put the couple less than two blocks from the Obamas, who will reportedly move here post-White House.”