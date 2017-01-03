Ryan Easily Re-Elected as Speaker

The Hill reports the final vote totals were 239 votes for Paul Ryan, 189 votes for Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), two votes for Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) and one vote each for Reps. Jim Cooper (D-TN), John Lewis (D-GA) and Daniel Webster (R-FK).

Washington Post: “The near-unanimous vote for Ryan stands as a strong show of Republican unity as the party embarks on an ambitious legislative agenda that, for the first time in eight years, has a real chance to be signed into law.”

“But the 24 hours preceding the vote showed that unity can be fleeting: His reelection came less than two hours after Republicans held an emergency meeting to reverse proposed changes that would roll back the authority of the independent Office of Congressional Ethics. Ryan opposed those changes ahead of a Monday night conference meeting, but lawmakers voted for them anyway — then agreed to reverse course Tuesday after a public firestorm.”