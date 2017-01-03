House GOP Reverses Course on Ethics Office

House Republicans decided to pull a controversial rule which would have weakened the Office of Congressional Ethics before voting on the full rule package, NBC News reports.

Politico: “It was supposed to be a jubilant day for the right — a day Republicans ushered in a new GOP-controlled Congress as they await the takeover of the White House by their party leader, Donald Trump. Then came a self-inflicted public relations debacle that even Trump publicly questioned — and the whole day unraveled from there.”