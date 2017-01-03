Republicans Face Messaging Challenge on Health Care

Politico: “An early look at the GOP’s plans shows that they will be pushing the idea that ‘universal access’ to health insurance is better than mandatory ‘universal coverage,’ which has been the foundation of Obamacare.”

“It sounds like a subtle rhetorical distinction, but reflects a critical difference in the Republican vision of health care that emphasizes less generous coverage to drive down insurance costs. If they can’t sell voters on the concept, the repeal and overhaul of Obamacare could become a damaging episode for the new administration.”