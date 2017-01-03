What Democrats Can Learn from the Tea Party

Ezra Levin, Leah Greenberg and Angel Padilla: “We served as congressional staff members during the early years of the Obama administration. It was an exhilarating time to be a progressive in Washington: An inspirational new president was taking office, accompanied by a majority in the House and a supermajority in the Senate. But by February 2009, something had begun to change. Small protests calling themselves ‘tea parties’ were popping up all over the country. In April, their Tax Day demonstrations dominated the news.”

“Their tactics weren’t fancy: They just showed up on their own home turf, and they just said no.”

“Here’s the crazy thing: It worked.”