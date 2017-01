President-elect Donald Trump will hold a press conference on January 11, CNN reports.

“After he was elected on Nov. 8, Trump broke with tradition and chose not to meet the press corps for a Q&A session. He has communicated with the public through tweets, rallies and a small number of interviews.”

“At the end of November, Trump said he would hold a ‘major news conference’ in mid-December to discuss the future of his businesses. But on Dec. 12, he postponed it.”