How Quickly Things Changed for Republicans

Playbook: “A few months ago, Republicans were beginning to openly wonder whether Ryan could survive as speaker with Hillary Clinton in the White House. There was talk of the Wisconsin Republican being forced into retirement. Today, he’ll be re-elected as the House’s top Republican with ease, and will be a top figure in navigating Donald Trump’s Washington.”

“Another storyline: how many Democrats vote against Nancy Pelosi on the House floor. Some congressional insiders predict that only a handful of Democrats will vote against Pelosi, and that many of those who led the charge against her last year during the internal caucus election will fall into line and back the powerful Democrat on the House floor.”