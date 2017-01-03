Schumer Leadership Promises Sharp Break from Reid

Politico: “The most glaring display of the shift so far is the sprawling leadership team Schumer has appointed and promised to consult before making key decisions — in contrast to Reid’s smaller, close-knit group of lieutenants and knack for taking hard lines on his own.”

“The core group of 10 senators includes Manchin and Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) at one end of the political spectrum, and Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) at the other, making the leadership table a potential hotbed of ideological tension. The 10 lawmakers will be involved in all crucial party meetings, senators said. Reid often limited such gatherings to his top four and occasionally would act unilaterally.”

“Schumer configured a unique structure for his top deputy to head off a clash between Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Patty Murray (D-WA), who had refused to rule out challenging Durbin for the No. 2 post. The press-adept Durbin will count votes and serve as a rapid responder to Republicans on controversies of the day, while Murray will be more of a backroom operator and party strategist, paying special attention to Democrats up for reelection after shepherding them into office as DSCC chairman in 2012.”