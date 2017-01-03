Will Trump Bring Change or Just Inexperience?

First Read: “There is little doubt that change is coming to Washington with Donald Trump as president, whether it’s the rollback of President Barack Obama’s policies or the Tweeter-in-Chief who’s willing to defy the norms and previous protocols… But don’t forget: Trump and his team are the most inexperienced ever to run the White House and executive branch. Trump, after all, has never served in government before, and his top aides (Reince Priebus, Steve Bannon) have never worked in a White House. So what will be the early defining characteristic of Team Trump? The change they promised? Or their inexperience for the daunting job ahead?”