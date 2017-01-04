More Concerned About Lack of Obamacare Replacement

“After demanding for six years that the Affordable Care Act be gutted, Republican leaders refused Wednesday to outline concrete steps to repeal and replace it, even as members of their party voiced growing reservations about rolling the law back without a viable alternative,” the Los Angeles Times reports.

“The lack of detail underscored the complexities of undoing the biggest expansion of the social safety net in decades without interfering with healthcare for tens of millions of Americans. Republicans’ wavering just a day after the start of a new Congress also may give opponents additional time to shore up support for preserving Obamacare in some form.”

