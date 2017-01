Former Rep. Tom Perriello (D-VA) is considering a bid for Virginia governor, “a move that would disrupt Democrats’ well-laid plans in perhaps the highest-profile election in the country this year,” the New York Times reports.

“Mr. Perriello, a State Department official who is close to President Obama, has told several Democrats that he is close to deciding whether to run in the party’s June 13 primary, according to two Democratic strategists familiar with the conversations.”