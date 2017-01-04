How the GOP Plans to Crush Democratic Opposition

Politico: “Senate Republicans have a plan to break the Democratic resistance to Donald Trump’s Cabinet: Make their delay tactics as excruciating as possible. With Senate Democrats threatening to drag out the confirmation process for weeks, the GOP is preparing to keep the chamber running around the clock if that’s what it takes to speedily confirm Trump’s cabinet. It’s the kind of retaliatory strategy that will bring all-night sessions, 3 a.m. votes and a long slog through the first months of Trump’s presidency that could sap some of the GOP’s legislative momentum. Sen. John Thune, the No. 3 Senate Republican, said the GOP will do ‘whatever it takes’ to get Trump his team as quickly as possible.”