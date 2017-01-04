Obama Makes Bid to Save Parts of Health Care Law

“In a bid to salvage a major piece of his political legacy, President Barack Obama on Wednesday will meet with congressional Democrats to discuss ways to counter Republican-led efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

“Mr. Obama, facing unified Republican control of Congress and the White House when Republican Donald Trump is inaugurated later this month, will meet with House and Senate Democrats at the Capitol in the morning to talk about ways that Democrats can keep in place at least some parts of the divisive health-care law, the signature legislative accomplishment of Democrats during Mr. Obama’s eight years in office.”