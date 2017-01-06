Extra Bonus Quote of the Day

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my lifetime. The fact that the president-elect is tweeting on this issue and taking it to the public, and in many ways undermining the credibility of the very intelligence agencies that have to provide information to him in order for him to be president of the United States, this is just unheard of and unprecedented, and I think we all have to be concerned about this.”

— Former CIA Director Leon Panetta, in an interview with NBC News, on Donald Trump’s criticism of the U.S. intelligence agencies.