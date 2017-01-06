Trump Suggests Briefing Confirmed His View

President-elect Donald Trump emerged from a meeting with the nation’s top intelligence officials declaring that the session had been “constructive,” but concluded that whatever hacking had occurred “there was absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election,” the Washington Post reports.

“Trump’s statement seemed designed to create the impression that this was the view of the intelligence officials… But weighing whether Russia’s intervention altered the outcome of the 2016 race was beyond the scope of the review that the nation’s spy agencies completed this week.”

Trump also said that there had been similar attacks against the Republican National Committee but that those attacks failed because of the RNC’s “strong hacking defenses.”