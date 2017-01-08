Obama Says He Didn’t Underestimate Putin

President Obama “denied that he underestimated Russian leader Vladimir Putin in 2012 when he mocked GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney for saying Russia was the country’s major enemy in the world,” Politico reports.

Said Obama: “I don’t think I underestimated him. But I think that I underestimated the degree to which, in this new information age, it is possible for misinformation for cyber hacking and so forth to have an impact on our open societies, our open systems, to insinuate themselves into our democratic practices in ways that I think are accelerating.”