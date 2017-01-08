Democrats Launch Early Attacks on Two Senators

“Liberals are already beginning to target Republican Sens. Jeff Flake (R-AZ)) and Dean Heller (R-NV) with attack ads as Democrats look to soften up their only two realistic targets ahead of a difficult 2018 Senate map,” The Hill reports.

“Democrats are starting GOP attacks early in a cycle where they’re mostly playing defense and trying to block Republicans from flipping enough seats to achieve a 60-seat, filibuster-proof Senate majority. Republicans are defending just eight seats in 2018, while Democrats are defending 23 seats, plus another two held by independent allies.”