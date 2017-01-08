Get Ready for Chaos

Doyle McManus: “To outward appearances, Donald Trump’s transition has been humming steadily toward his inauguration on Jan. 20. The president-elect has named all but a few members of his prospective Cabinet, and some will begin confirmation hearings this week. Meanwhile, Trump Tower has issued a torrent of White House staff announcements, from a new chief of staff, Republican Party chairman Reince Priebus, to a reality TV star, Omarosa Manigault.”

“Yet there are signs of trouble, and veterans of past administrations from both parties have warned that chaos almost surely lies ahead.”