McConnell Presses Ahead with Confirmation Hearings

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) rebuffed Democratic calls to slow down rapid confirmation of Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks, even after a nonpartisan federal watchdog raised “great” concerns about moving ahead with hearings for nominees without their ethics reviews completed, Politico reports.

Said McConnell: “I know how it feels when you’re coming into a new situation and the other guy’s won the election. What did we do? We confirmed seven Cabinet appointments the day President Obama was sworn in. We didn’t like most of them either. But he won the election. So all of these little procedural complaints are related to their frustrations.”